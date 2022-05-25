Labour MP asks why relatives were ‘left to die alone’ as Partygate report published

Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi questioned why his relatives were “left to die alone” in hospitals and care homes, as members of the government hosted lockdown-breaking parties.

The representative for Slough emotionally hit out at the behaviour of the prime minister and others in the House of Commons after Sue Gray’s Partygate report was published.

“Why wasn’t I by the bedside of my lovely grandmother during her final few days?” Mr Dhesi asked.

“Why did I let her die alone in that hospital? Why did I not attend the funeral of my uncle?”

