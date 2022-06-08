Labour MP asks Boris Johnson how country can trust him if 148 Tory backbenchers don’t

A Labour MP has questioned how the country is expected to trust Boris Johnson when 41 per cent of the Conservative Party does not.

Angela Eagle was cheered as she made her comments at the beginning of PMQs on Wednesday, the first exchange since the prime minister survived a confidence vote.

“If 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on earth should the country?” she asked.

Mr Johnson responded by thanking Ms Eagle for her question and joked that his political career has “barely begun”.

