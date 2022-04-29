Labour MP apologises to Tory neighbour after Commons bar spat over Starmer drinks

A Labour MP has apologised after an altercation with a Conservative colleague over his calls for police to investigate an alleged breach of lockdown rules by party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

North West Durham MP Richard Holden described Mary Hoy’s behaviour on the House of Commons terrace bar on Tuesday evening as “totally unacceptable” and alleged she may have been affected by drink, but said he accepted her apology.

The City of Durham MP is reported to have been angered by Mr Holden’s unsuccessful attempt to persuade police to reopen an investigation into footage of the Labour leader taken at her constituency offices in April last year.

In a statement today, Mr Holden said he had accepted a “wholehearted apology from Ms Foy, who he said had “unprovoked… drunkenly approached, berated and grabbed me”.

There was no immediate response from Ms Foy, but a Labour source said: “Mary and Richard were drinking together in a group, there was a bit of back and forth on politics generally.

“Mary and Richard were in touch afterwards and she offered an apology in good faith, which Richard accepted.”

The pictures were filmed through a window of Ms Foy’s offices in Durham at a time when Covid restrictions meant people were advised to work from home if possible and drinking in pubs was permitted only outdoors. Labour insists that Starmer and his team were simply pausing for food and drink during an evening meeting.

The party today confirmed that deputy leader Angela Rayner was also at the meeting, blaming “a genuine mistake” for previous claims that she was not present.

Durham Police had previously decided against taking action over the event, but calls for an investigation were revived after the Metropolitan Police issued fines to Boris Johnson and Downing Street staff members over law-breaking parties in No 10.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Labour MP apologises to Tory neighbour after Commons bar spat over Starmer drinks