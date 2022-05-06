Labour marks historic victory in Westminster – a council held by the Tories since creation in 1964

Labour has pulled off a historic victory in the Tory council of Westminster — a seat held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.

It came just hours after Tories also lost its “crown jewel” of Wandsworth, which the Labour Party last held 44 years ago in 1978, in a major blow to Boris Johnson.

Strengthening its grip on the capital, Labour was also won back Barnet, as Tory councillors criticised the prime minister against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis and the Partygate scandal, with one saying it should be a “warning shot” to the government.

More follows

