Labour demands sleaze watchdog investigates Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday funded by Goldsmith family

Labour has asked the parliamentary watchdog at the centre of the “sleaze” storm to investigate whether Boris Johnson failed to properly declare a free holiday funded by the family of Tory peer Zac Goldsmith.

The prime minister registered the nearly week-long stay at a luxury villa in Spain in October in the register of ministerial interests – but Labour say it has not been listed in the register of members’ interests.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone to demand a formal probe.

In a letter to the commissioner, Ms Rayner said: “This appears to be a breach of the House code of conduct and the rules relating to the conduct of members regarding the declaration and registration of interests and gifts.”

She said under a previous conduct investigation into a vacation in Mustique it had been found that “Mr Johnson was required to register the holiday accommodation he received in the Register of Members’ Interests”.

And she added Mr Johnson “has a long history of breaching the rules in relation to parliamentary standards and other integrity and anti-corruption measures”.

The letter said: “We cannot have a situation where Boris Johnson behaves like it’s one rule for him and another for everyone else.”

Mr Johnson’s own conduct has come under close scrutiny again following the Owen Paterson debacle, which saw No 10 U-turn on its plan to rewrite disciplinary rules and save the Tory MP from suspension.

The government has denied that Mr Johnson wanted to reduce the power of Ms Stone’s office ahead of a potential probe into his flat refurbishment.

The allegation had been made by his former aide Dominic Cummings – who claimed Downing Street was keen to land blows against Ms Stone’s office and the Electoral Commission.

Mr Johnson has been investigated by the standards commissioner three times. Most recently, the PM was found by Ms Stone’s office to have broken the rules over declaring his luxury stay in Mustique – but the cross-party standards committee chose not to endorse the finding and cleared him of wrongdoing.

Potentially the PM faces a fourth investigation into the initial financing of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge has reported Mr Johnson to the standards commissioner over the matter – but Ms Stone’s office has not yet announced whether it will look into allegations of misconduct.

