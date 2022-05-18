Labour calls for suspension of Tory whip from MP facing rape investigation

Labour have called on Boris Johnson to immediately suspend the Conservativewhip from a Tory MP arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences including rape.

The removal of the whip would inevitably lead to the identification of the MP, whose name has not been revealed by Scotland Yard or the Conservative Party.

