Labour calls for nationwide ban to block Just Stop Oil protests

Labour is calling for an immediate nationwide ban to block the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

Protests have caused “misery” for motorists, the Labour party said in a statement Monday, citing statistics published by the Campaign for Fair Fuel that say around one in three petrol stations in southern England have been forced to close.

The Labour party has said it is demanding the government bring in an injunction that would ban protests not only at oil terminals but also stop them across Britain’s road network.

“An injunction would simplify police operations by enabling them to more easily make arrests,” the statement says.

Just Stop Oil has been blocking oil infrastructure across the country in recent days.

