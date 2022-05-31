''Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Netizens Troll Aamir Khan For Having Same Expression In All His Movies

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha was finally unveiled on Sunday and social media has not stopped talking about it since. While some people are trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, several netizens have also praised the movie. Now, several netizens on Twitter are saying that Aamir Khan’s expression in the movie is similar to his previous movies like PK, Dhoom 3 and more.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump and the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut. Since the trailer was released, social media has been abuzz and people have pointed out several flaws in the movie.

SEE ALSO: As Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trailer Releases #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Trends On Twitter, Know Why

Some are saying that a classic movie like Forrest Gump should not be remade, while others are saying that Khan’s expression in the movie’s trailer is quite similar to his other movies. Meanwhile, some sections of netizens have also come forward and praised the movie’s trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Saw #LaalSinghChaddha Trailer- Found it decent- #AamirKhan’s act looks like a combo of his PK & Dhoom-3 character.. Treatment is almost similar to #ForrestGump … Those who have not seen the original would definitely like it more. 👍 #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 29, 2022

Those who are complaining “#AamirKhan in #LaalSinghChaddha trailer reminds them of PK & Dhoom3 and the film might be bad” will get a 440 watt shock when they finally see the movie. Within first 3 mins of LSC, they will start kicking themselves for being HORRIBLY WRONG. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 31, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha I can definitely say that people who are hating on this film never watched forrest gump. It’s so saddening how people are pretending to have watched Forrest gump movie just to hate on the remake. I don’t understand what’s wrong with remakes tbh. — No. (@No12318221) May 30, 2022

Same Expression On every Movie. Perfectionist For a Reason.🤣🤣#LaalSinghChaddha #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Ufuh4xC2jt — R U P E S H 🎸 (@SRKianRupesh05) May 30, 2022

Aamir’s acting as young #LaalSinghChaddha looks akin to “Samar” from Dhoom 3 And Laxman from Tubelight As I said earlier, Aamir Khan is strictly an average actor with very limited range of expressions. pic.twitter.com/ota4wFQzIa — J A M E S 🥃🚬 (@SRKian4u) May 31, 2022

Safe to say Aamir Khan is completely out of original ideas. Probably always was. Mr. Perfectionist is not perfect anymore…#LaalSinghChaddha — Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) May 30, 2022

Not a fan of original but will watch it for my man aamir ❤️ #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/c8wWs2lJXJ — J. (@Highonfilmss) May 29, 2022

As a Sikh who ties turban everyday, this scene means a lot to be shown on screen #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/8wBjZkCidM — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) May 29, 2022

The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Watch the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha here.

SEE ALSO: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer’ Aamir Khan’s ‘Forest Gump’ Adaptation Will Remind You Of ‘PK’ In More Ways Than One

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ''Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Netizens Troll Aamir Khan For Having Same Expression In All His Movies