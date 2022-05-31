''Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Netizens Troll Aamir Khan For Having Same Expression In All His Movies

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha was finally unveiled on Sunday and social media has not stopped talking about it since. While some people are trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, several netizens have also praised the movie. Now, several netizens on Twitter are saying that Aamir Khan’s expression in the movie is similar to his previous movies like PK, Dhoom 3 and more.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump and the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut. Since the trailer was released, social media has been abuzz and people have pointed out several flaws in the movie.

Some are saying that a classic movie like Forrest Gump should not be remade, while others are saying that Khan’s expression in the movie’s trailer is quite similar to his other movies. Meanwhile, some sections of netizens have also come forward and praised the movie’s trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Watch the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha here.

