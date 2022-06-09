'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan Having Golgappas On Train Leaves Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Curious; Twitter Reacts

With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ inching closer towards its release date, the film has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. While the Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of Tom Hanks 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’, the Bollywood version has been mired in a couple of controversies post its trailer release. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention now is filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s tweet in regards to the ‘golgappa’ scene from the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer.

One reason I’m dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train. pic.twitter.com/g5PPwksuVC — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Gupta shared a screenshot from the trailer and wrote, “One reason I’m dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train.” However, the tweet ended up dividing the internet as Aamir fans came out in support of their idol and shared several photos of golgappa stalls on railway stations while others praising the filmmaker for pointing it out. But what left that wasn’t all as many Twitter users even pointed out at Gupta’s project and slammed him for making illoggical movies. Check out their reactions here:

Wow people are dying to watch LSC to find who is selling the golgappas in train but even the dead people don’t want to watch these movies 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/igAqLDR6UX — Syed (@aamirsspk) June 7, 2022

Do you ever get in train station? pic.twitter.com/zvOFCOMQ8v — Chaddha 👳 (@ItsChaddha) June 7, 2022

Vo Aamir Khan hai.. Aapke Jaise without Logic without Sense ki Films nahi banata.😊 Moving train mein Golgappe ke pichhe ka Logic aapko Zaroor pata Chalega.. Film ka wait Karo😊 — P2 Swaraaj (@p2_swaraaj) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, a few days back, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was trending on social media as it had come under the scanner for inappropriate age casting issue. The issue gained momentum when a Reddit user pointed out that Mona Singh (40) plays Aamir’s (57) mother in the Hindi remake. Read more about it here.

In addition to Aamir and Kareena, the Advait Chandan directorial also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Slated to release on August 11, 2022, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will mark Kareena-Aamir’s third on-screen collaboration.

Cover Image: Twitter

