La Liga president slams ‘dangerous’ PSG over Kylian Mbappe’s refusal to join Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has labelled Paris Saint-Germain “as dangerous as the Super League” after Kylian Mbappé chose to accept his current club’s lucractive contract renewal offer rather than join Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner has been at the centre of an immense tug of war between the French and Spanish champions for almost a year, with Los Blancos attempting to sign him on a free transfer with his current deal with the Parisians set to expire this summer.

After reportedly settling on separate agreements with both clubs, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was informed on Friday that Mbappe had decided to remain in the French capital with the team who paid almost 200 million euros to AS Monaco to secure his signing in 2018.

La Liga lost its star asset Lionel Messi to PSG a year ago when Barcelona’s disatrous financial situation meant they could not afford to renew the Argentinian’s contract, and now Tebas’ fury with the Parisians has reached new heights based on the finances involved in the Mbappe deal.

“What PSG are doing by renewing Mbappé with large sum after posting losses of €700M in recent seasons and having more than €600M of salary bill, is an insult to football,” he said on Twitter. “They’re as dangerous as the Super League”.

Tebas vehemently opposed to formation of the Super League which rocked football last spring, and which Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had all agreed to participate in. Mbappe almost moved to Real Madrid last summer, when PSG rejected a late transfer bid of over 150million euros.

Since 2011, PSG have been owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the Qatari government’s sovereign wealth fund.

