La Liga president accuses PSG of ‘cheating’ with Kylian Mbappe deal

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain of ‘cheating’ to secure a new deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Last month, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with the 23-year-old France forward to keep him at the club until 2023.

Mbappe had been linked with a move to Real Madrid for more than a year, but his decision to snub the Spanish champions has left LaLiga chief Tebas furious.

And now he has claimed PSG broke Financial Fair Play rules in order to keep the World Cup winner, leading him to file a complaint.

Speaking at the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts, he said: “PSG, with more losses and wage bill than Real Madrid or Barca, renew Mbappe with amounts that high.

“It is impossible if there is no cheating on sponsorships or capital contributions at a level higher than that established by Uefa. Can the PSG president do what he wants because Uefa is financially dependent on him? It can’t be.

“We will file the complaint against PSG first with Uefa, in one or two days. LaLiga will not allow a European club to destroy European football.

“The complaint is written and is not posturing, it is objective economic data.”

While Madrid have missed out on Mbappe, Barcelona are looking to secure Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the Pole confirmed he wants to leave the German champions this summer.

However, Tebas has warned Barca that they will need to sell players in order to sign the Bundesliga record-breaker.

He told Marca, he said: “They know what they have to do. They know perfectly well our economic control rules and their financial situation. The rules are there to avoid major economic problems. I don’t know if they will sell [Frenkie] de Jong, Pedri or Pepito Perez.

“They know what they have to do: Sell assets and earn more, this is what they have to do.

“Barca has had many accumulated losses in the last tax years, some which could have been avoided and they have to stock the pantry.

“Just as Madrid have stocked up, Barcelona have emptied it. Today they cannot sign him [Lewandowski].”

Source Link La Liga president accuses PSG of ‘cheating’ with Kylian Mbappe deal