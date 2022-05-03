Kylie Jenner sparks mixed reactions after wearing wedding gown to Met Gala

Kylie Jenner has arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in a wedding gown.

On Monday 2 May, The Kardashians star, 24, arrived on the red carpet on the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City shortly after her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was joined by fiancé Travis Barker.

For the occasion, which focused on the dress code “Gilded Glamour” in celebration of part-two of the Met’s exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Jenner opted for an Off-White wedding gown, complete with a veil-covered white baseball cap, a large ruffled skirt, and a long train.

The unique look was met with mixed reactions on Twitter, where some fans questioned Jenner’s outfit choice.

“I want to love this so badly but she just looks uncomfortable and it just isn’t KYLIE JENNER,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Why is Kylie wearing a wedding dress with a baseball hat??”

However, some were supportive of Jenner’s look, with one person noting that it paid tribute to the late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November at the age of 41.

“One thing I do appreciate about Kylie’s look is that I understand it’s a way to honour the late Virgil Abloh and some of his last work,” someone else tweeted.

Jenner arrived on the red carpet at the Met Gala alongside some of her other famous siblings, including Khloe Kardashian, whose presence marked her first attendance at the exclusive fashion event, and her sister Kendall Jenner.

As of now, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian has not made an appearance on the red carpet, however, Kourtney told Vogue that she first has to “get dressed in secret dressing room”.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the Met Gala here.

