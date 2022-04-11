Kylie Jenner seemingly confirms her son still does not have a name

Less than one month after revealing her newborn son is no longer named Wolf, Kylie Jenner has seemingly confirmed that she and Travis Scott’s baby boy still does not have a name.

On 10 April, Jenner and her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster attended the lavish fourth birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner family shared clips from the event to social media, which included face painting, hair-braiding stations, and live kittens.

On her Instagram story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a picture of the goodie basket designated for her two children, one labelled Stormi and the other labelled Baby Webster.

In a YouTube video titled “To Our Son” posted on 21 March to Jenner’s channel, The Kardashian’s star reflected on her journey leading up to the birth of her second child. Highlights from the video included messages from the Kardashian-Jenner family, a look into the baby’s nursery, and the moment her son was born.

Following the video, the 24-year-old billionaire beauty mogul announced the same day that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore” in an Instagram story to her 320m followers.

Explaining their decision, Jenner wrote: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner and rapper boyfriend Scott welcomed their second child together on 2 February, one day after his big sister Stormi’s birthday.

On 11 February, she shared that the couple had named their newborn “Wolf Webster” in an announcement that was followed by an outpouring of social media reaction.

