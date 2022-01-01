Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings and heartaches’ of 2021 as she wishes fans happy new year

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year while reflecting on the “significant changes” 2021 made in her life and its “many heartaches”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, which showed her clasping her hands over her growing baby bump.

She wrote in the caption: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought but also the many heartaches it held.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” Jenner added.

The 24-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Their first child, Stormi Webster, will turn four years old in February.

The couple announced they were expecting again in September 2021, via a 90-second video shared on Instagram.

Scott, 30, also shared a New Year post, his first since the Astroworld tragedy that took place in November. Ten people died and dozens were injured after a “crowd surge” occurred on the first night of the annual two-day festival run by Scott.

The rapper posted a black-and-white photograph of his side profile with the caption: “Always.”

The couple faced backlash in the aftermath of the tragedy, with most of the anger directed at Scott for not stopping the show soon enough.

Jenner came under fire after she posted an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the crowd at the festival.

Following the incident, Jenner said in a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she added.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

