Kylie Jenner poses in ‘naked bikini’ on Instagram: ‘Free the nipple’

Kylie Jenner has once again set social media alight as she posted a photo of her newest swimsuit top which appeared at first glance to show her nipples.

The 24-year-old reality star shared a picture of herself wearing a nude-coloured, triangle bikini top and a pair of black sunglasses in a recent Instagram post.

Jenner’s top – titled the “Naked Bikini”- featured a graphic of two nipples on it, as she tagged its creator, Jean Paul Gaultier, in her photo.

In one image, she’s seen raising her hand in the air, as her hair blew in wind. The second photograph also featured her making a similar pose, but with her arms down.

The caption of her post reads: “free the nipple.”

The Kylie Baby founder’s photo has more than 10.4 million likes, with her friends and fans praising her in the comments.

“FREE THEM,” Malika Haqq, long-time friends of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wrote, while the model’s step-brother, Brandon Jenner, commented a smiley face and praising hands emoji.

“Absolutely screaming ma’am,” another fan wrote.

Some fans confessed that they thought the graphics on Jenner’s swimsuit were her actual nipples.

“Almost thought they were real,” one person wrote, while another comment reads: “The jump scare was real.”

Gaultier’s “Naked Bikini” is a part of his Lotta Volkova collection and costs $325 for the top and bottoms. The top features “self-tie halter straps,” “self-tie fastening at back,” and is “fully lined”.

Jenner has previously worn swimsuits designed by Gaultier and based on the female body. In 2019, she posted a photo on Instagram in a one-piece swimsuit that had an image of a nude woman and marble sculpture from the waist up.

In the caption she wrote: “Let em wonder.”

Jenner, who has her own swimsuit brand, Kylie Swim, is also the mother of two, as she shares a four-year-old daughter, Storm, with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The couple welcomed their second child, who they originally named Wolf, four months ago. However, Jenner said that they’ve since changed his name, which has not yet been publicly announced.

Since giving birth for the second time, Jenner has spoken candidly about her postpartum experiences and how it “has not been easy” for her.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she said on Instagram last March. “It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

However, she noted that she still reminded herself that it was “okay not to be okay”.

“I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth,” she added.

