Kylie Jenner is still ‘in the process’ of legally changing her son’s name from Wolf

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has not yet legally changed her two-month-old son’s name, which is currently Wolf.

The Kardashians star previously hinted in an Instagram Story that her and Travis Scott’s newborn son still does not have a name , referring to him as Baby Webster.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul confirmed that the couple are still “in the process” of changing their baby boy’s name.

Jenner, 24, who welcomed her second child on 2 February 2022, announced less than 10 days after the birth his name was “Wolf Webster”.

However, she later told her 320 million Instagram followers in March that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”, because it “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

Speaking to USA Today after the premiere of the new Kardashians series on Hulu, Jenner said: “We had to quickly sign the birth certificate and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.

“It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

In the meantime, Jenner and Scott’s have been in “baby heaven”.

She said it has been “really exciting” to see her eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, “bond with our new baby”, adding that “it’s really special”.

Stormi was born on 1 February 2018, but Jenner kept the pregnancy relatively secret from the public.

At the time, she had been filming Life of Kylie, her own reality show spinoff from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner shared much more of her second pregnancy with fans, posting regular updates on social media of her growing belly.

She also shared an intimate 10-minute video of the moment her son was born, which showed her laying in a hospital bed with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott to support her.

The video, posted on YouTube, was titled “To Our Son”. In a scene that cuts to black, fans hear the doctor announce: “Your son is here!” and the baby’s first cry.

