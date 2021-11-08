Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Astroworld Tragedy; Says 'Travis And I Are Broken And Devastated'

With the world of entertainment returning to normalcy: movie shoots resuming and cinema halls reopening, the audience even stepped out to catch their favourite singers in live-action at music concerts, but things turned into a mayhem at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The grand music event held at Houston’s NRG Park on Friday, turned chaotic when the crowd started compressing towards the main stage during Scott’s performance, resulting in nearly eight people, including a 14-year-old, losing their lives in the devastating tragedy.

The two-day Houston music event was attended by nearly 50,000 people on Friday night when the tragedy occurred. While the Texas authorities have already begun their investigation, a concertgoer, who was injured amid the surge, has filed a lawsuit against Scott and the organizers. It was followed by another lawsuit that even included Drake, who joined Scott on-stage for a surprise appearance in Houston. While Scott is reportedly accused of continuing his performance amid the surge, Kylie Jenner has come out in support of her partner, stating that they were ‘unaware of any fatalities’ until the end of the event.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Kylie wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, she added, “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Scott too issued a statement on social media offering his condolences to the families of the people, who lost their lives at the concert. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” he wrote.

While the second day of the festival was cancelled, Houston fire chief, Samuel Pena, shared the timeline of the events in a press conference. He also added that Scott paused his act several times when he saw fans in distress near the stage. Meanwhile, Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Scott, shared a clip of an ambulance trying to make its way through the Astroworld crowd, which ended up receiving severe backlash on social media.

