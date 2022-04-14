Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kept gender of their second child secret from their family

Kylie Jenner revealed in the first episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians that she and Travis Scott kept the gender of their second child a secret from the rest of their family.

In the new reality series, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, Jenner is almost six months pregnant with her son, who was born on 2 February 2022 – a day after his big sister Stormi Webster’s birthday.

“For right now, we are keeping the gender just between Travis and I,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said during the documentary-style show. “We’re just waiting for the right moment to tell everyone in a special way.”

“My whole life is so public. My pregnancy is really public this time,” she added. “To have something between just Travis and I feels really special. It’s just fun keeping that to ourselves.”

The 24-year-old beauty mogul confirmed she was pregnant last September in an Instagram video. The announcement came after much speculation from fans and a slip of the tongue from Caitlyn Jenner, who revealed she had another grandchild on the way in a livestream one month prior.

However, members of the family claimed they were not fooled by Jenner’s secret-keeping in the newest episode of The Kardashians. During a family barbecue, Kim Kardashian told her sister that she thinks she knows the gender of Jenner’s baby. “I know what you’re having,” she told her sister. “I think it’s a boy. You’re skinnier this way, you’re prettier than you were last time. Like, the girls take the beauty to give it to themselves.”

Jenner announced the birth of her son with the rapper Scott on 6 February. She shared days later that the couple had named their newborn “Wolf Webster,” only for his name to be changed less than a month later.

Jenner explained their decision for the name change in an Instagram story post: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The child’s new name has not yet been revealed.

