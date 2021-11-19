Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Shooter is found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all five charges in his homicide trial.

The jury in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse reached a verdict after four days of deliberations.

Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations on Friday morning, after spending more than 24 hours over the previous three days working on the case.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with five felony charges for shooting dead two men and seriously wounding a third during unrest over the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August.

The teenager, who was 17 at the time, travelled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15 rifle.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and also shot Gaige Grosskreutz who survived.

Mr Rittenhouse claimed he acted in self defence after he was attacked by the men.

