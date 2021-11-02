Kyle Rittenhouse – update: Jury selected for homicide trial as opening arguments set to begin

Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins for Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial begins today with opening arguments, just a day after the judge presiding over the case established a jury.

Mr Rittenhouse faces seven charges – including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide – after he shot and killed two men and injured a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyers are expected to argue that he killed in self defense.

The men Mr Rittenhouse shot were Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who both died following the incident. Gaige Grosskreutzm, 26, was wounded but survived.

The case became yet another flashpoint for political polarisation in the US; some people on the left saw Mr Rittenhouse as a heartless killer who brought an AR-15 to a racial justice protest, while some people on the right – including right wing media figures – portrayed him as a young man simply protecting himself from riotous mobs.

Due to the divisive nature of the case, nearly a dozen jurors were dismissed after they revealed they had biased views on the case or questioned their ability to deliver a fair verdict. Some potential jurors also reportedly did not want to participate over fear of violent backlash from the supporters and enemies of Mr Rittenhouse.

The trial has already sparked frustration, as Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder told the prosecution that they could not refer to the men Mr Rittenhouse killed as “the victims” because it is a “loaded term,” but could refer to them as “looters” or “rioters.”

Show latest update 1635863478 A timeline of events Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial begins today as both sides prepare to deliver their opening statements. The Independent’s Alex Woodward has compiled a timeline of the events – beginning with the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin – that have led to today’s trial. Graig Graziosi 2 November 2021 14:31 1635860917 Jurors selected after a long day winnowing out prospects Opening statements in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will begin today. A jury was put in place yesterday after a long selection process intended to weed out potentially biased jurors. Around a dozen potential jurors were dismissed on Monday after they either revealed their biases or expressed concern that they could not offer a fair verdict. Others said they did not want to sit on the jury for fear of violent backlash from supporters or enemies of Mr Rittenhouse. Ultimately 20 jurors, 11 women and nine men, were selected for the trial. “No one wants to be sitting in this chair,” one woman said during the selection. Graig Graziosi 2 November 2021 13:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kyle Rittenhouse – update: Jury selected for homicide trial as opening arguments set to begin