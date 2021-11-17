Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict – live: Protests ramp up outside court as jury deliberates

Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations

The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on Tuesday morning with the defendant picking the names of the 12 jurors who will decide his fate.

The pool of 18 jurors who heard two weeks of testimony was narrowed down to a dozen via a random lottery-style raffle.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Both sides delivered closing arguments on Monday, in which the prosecution condemned Mr Rittenhouse for “bringing a gun to a fistfight”.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger began his closing argument by branding Mr Rittenhouse “the only killer” on the night in question and dismissed the self-defence argument, saying: “You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create.”

In closing for the defence, attorney Mark Richards accused Mr Binger of “lying” and told the jury: “This case is not a game. This is my client’s life.”

The city of Kenosha is bracing for unrest in the wake of the verdict, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers putting 500 National Guard troops on standby.

Follow the latest updates live:

Show latest update 1637118401 Kyle Rittenhouse: What are the charges in the Kenosha shooting case? ICYMI: A jury is deliberating on the verdict in the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and injured another in the aftermath of protests against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, and will consider a range of charges against him. Throughout the two-week trial, jurors reviewed more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams from that night, an interview Mr Rittenhouse gave moments before he fired his gun, body camera footage, and aerial video from the FBI. Alex Woodward has the story. Graeme Massie 17 November 2021 03:06 1637114201 Who is Kyle Rittenhouse and what happened at last summer’s Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha? The rally against injustice that took place that night was organised in solidarity with a local Black man, Jacob Blake, who had been shot and left paralysed by a white police officer two days earlier following a confrontation after his SUV was stopped. Joe Sommerlad has more. Graeme Massie 17 November 2021 01:56 1637110901 Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence condemns ‘rush to judgment’ as prosecution casts shooter as ‘chaos tourist’ ICYMI: Attorneys for Kyle Kyle Rittenhouse criticised the prosecution’s “rush to judgment” to press homicide charges in the aftermath of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, as the teenager’s defence team delivered closing arguments in the closely watched trial. Mark Richards dismissed prosecutors’ argument that Mr Rittenhouse – who was 17 years old when he fatally shot two men and injured another with an AR-15-style rifle as protests against police violence dispersed on 25 August 2020 – had provoked the shootings, after Assistant District Attorney Mark Binger described the shooter as a “chaos tourist” who inserted himself into a volatile scene that night. Alex Woodward has the story. Graeme Massie 17 November 2021 01:01 1637106780 No verdict today as judge retires jury for night Judge Schroeder retired the jury at around 5.45pm CT, after a full first day of deliberations. They have been told to report back to the courthouse on Wednesday morning to resume deliberations at 9am. Graeme Massie 16 November 2021 23:53 1637106112 Judge says he thinks jury will retire for the evening Judge Schroeder had asked the jury if they wanted to continue working into the evening or come back and start again on Wednesday morning. Graeme Massie 16 November 2021 23:41 1637105939 Judge playing Jeopardy! in courtroom as he waits for jury Judge Schroeder killed time by playing Jeopardy! with people in the courtroom as the jury in the case continues its deliberations. Graeme Massie 16 November 2021 23:38 1637102801 Judge to ask jury if they want to keep going past 5pm Judge Bruce Schroeder will ask jurors at 5pm CT to see if they want to keep going in their deliberations this evening, or go home for the night, according to Fox News. The jury, which consists of seven women and five men, began their deliberations at around 9.30am. (Getty Images) Graeme Massie 16 November 2021 22:46 1637101232 ICYMI: The most surreal moments from the Rittenhouse trial The Independent’s Megan Sheets looks back at the stand-out moments from the trial: Megan Sheets 16 November 2021 22:20 1637100032 ​​Former Obama adviser calls Rittenhouse judge a ‘de facto defense attorney’ David Axelrod accused Judge Schroeder of being a “de facto defence attorney” on Monday. The former chief adviser to President Barack Obama made the comment on Twitter after Judge Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanour gun charge against Mr Rittenhouse. “This kid has the great good fortune of a de facto defense attorney on the bench,” he tweeted. In a subsequent post, he added: “In keeping with the Wisconsin state motto, the judge’s message to gun-toting vigilantes: Forward!” Megan Sheets 16 November 2021 22:00 1637098832 WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Rittenhouse trial on ‘The View’ Whoopi Goldberg has said that the Rittenhouse trial sends the message that “it’s okay to shoot white people”. Ms Goldberg reacted to the case during Tuesday’s episode of The View after playing clips from closing arguments. “So the jury is deliberating as we speak. So I mean, how do you see this ending?” she asked. “I think it’s really a red light for white folks coming to help at social justice protests. Because basically what they’re saying is ‘Oh, it’s okay to shoot white people too.’” Watch the segment below: Unsupported twitter embed Megan Sheets 16 November 2021 21:40

