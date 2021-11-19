Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict – live: Armed man arrested outside court as MSNBC denies photographing jury

Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations

The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.

NBC News said in a statement that the journalist did not intend to contact or photograph the jurors and is cooperating with authorities. Police said “there was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained”.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second time on 17 November, as Mr Rittenhouse’s legal team objected to one piece of video evidence following a series of arguments about technology used to transfer and review video files.

Earlier this week, attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial with prejudice – which would mean Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again on the same charges – after objecting to a line of questioning from state prosecutors in cross-examination against Mr Rittenhouse during last week’s proceedings.

Show latest update 1637290802 Rep Matt Gaetz says he may hire Kyle Rittenhouse as intern Disgraced Florida congressman Matt Gaetz weighed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial this week, saying he may hire the defendant as an intern. “He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Mr Gaetz told Newsmax. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.” Nathan Place 19 November 2021 03:00 1637287202 Meet the protesters – from both sides – outside the courthouse Outside the Wisconsin courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate is being decided, protesters from both the “guilty” and “not guilty” camps have withstood the bitter cold to make their opinions known. “In the melee stand two people, barely three feet apart,” The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports. “Ashley, 26, has flown from California in support of justice for the victims shot last year by Rittenhouse. Almost twice her age, 51-year-old Brandon – who also flew in from California — holds a handmade red, white and blue sign exhorting people to ‘Grow a pair & stop resisting arrest.’ It’s fair to say they come from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum.” Nathan Place 19 November 2021 02:00 1637283624 ICYMI: Journalist did not photograph or contact jurors during traffic incident, NBC says A freelance journalist for NBC News who was cited for a traffic violation near a bus transporting jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial did not photograph, contact or intend to contact the jury, according to a statement from the outlet. Judge Bruce Schroeder has kicked MSNBC out of the courthouse for the duration of the Rittenhouse trial after police suggested he was following or trying to photograph jurors. Alex Woodward 19 November 2021 01:00 1637283276 Rittenhouse lawyer wonders if jury may be split Mark Richards, one of the lawyers representing Kyle Rittenhouse, is baffled by how long the jury is taking to reach a verdict, The New York Times has reported. “They’re either working to get a consensus — maybe they’re dead-even split,” Mr Richards said as he left the courthouse on Thursday. Nathan Place 19 November 2021 00:54 1637281824 From mistrial to hung jury, what are the possible outcomes and what do they mean? The relatively narrow scope of the trial has focussed largely on the moments surrounding the first and last shots fired by Mr Rittenhouse. But the debate outside the courtroom has scrutinised why Mr Rittenhouse was even there in the first place, inserting himself into a volatile protest environment, and raised questions about Second Amendment protections, the high bar to prosecute lethal self-defence cases, and the cultural and political atmosphere that cultivates violence. Here is a look at how this jury trial works: Alex Woodward 19 November 2021 00:30 1637280024 Who is Bruce Schroder? Judge Bruce Schroder is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse’s case, which is being nationally televised, with the judge at the centre. A look at the judge presiding over the closely watched trial: Alex Woodward 19 November 2021 00:00 1637278224 ICYMI: What are the charges in the Kenosha shooting case? Across nearly three weeks, jurors have reviewed more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams from that night, an interview Kyle Rittenhouse gave moments before he fired his gun, body camera footage, and aerial video from the FBI. Jurors also heard testimony from police, people who witnessed the shootings, as well as the sole survivor, street medic Gaige Grosskreutz, and Mr Rittenhouse himself. He faces five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree, following a series of events after police dispersed a group of protesters. Here is a look at those charges: Alex Woodward 18 November 2021 23:30 1637276826 ‘Maybe they’re dead-even split’: What can we glean from the jury? Rittenhouse defence attorney Mark Richards appeared “confounded” by the duration of jury deliberations in his client’s case, according to The New York Times. “They’re either working to get a consensus – maybe they’re dead-even split,” he told the newspaper as jurors left the courthouse on Thursday. How long will it take to reach a verdict, and what can we glean from the jury and what they’re thinking after three days of deliberations? Not a whole lot – only the jurors know for sure, legal experts say. The length of time spent behind closed doors to discuss the case does not necessarily signal a decision to convict or acquit. We do know that jurors are carefully examining evidence – they requested additional copies of the 36 pages of jury instructions, they re-watched video footage of the shootings for 46 minutes, and at least one juror is taking home jury instructions to review overnight. On Thursday, Michael Tarm with The Associated Press noted that jurors looked “no more tired than at the end of their first” day of deliberations. “No one was visibly tense or upset. Most smiled when the judge told them to enjoy their night. Two spoke congenially as they left.” Alex Woodward 18 November 2021 23:07 1637275246 Protester ‘body-slams journalist’ outside court A protester was allegedly caught body-slamming a journalist, and was found to be avoiding bail, outside the court on Wednesday. Anthony Chacon, according to reports, was wearing a “F**k Kyle” T-shirt at the protest outside the court when he apparently assaulted a journalist. He also held a placard. Footage from outside the courtroom on Wednesday appeared to show a man matching his description hitting a journalist’s camera, forcing him to back off. It was unclear if the same journalist was body-slammed by the 20-year-old, in an alleged assault that was seen by a journalist for Fox News. The Independent’s Gino Spocchia reports: Megan Sheets 18 November 2021 22:40 1637274867 Jurors allowed to take jury instructions home After roughly 24 hours of deliberations over three days, Judge Bruce Schroeder has sent jurors home for the night. He has allowed jurors to take home the 36-page jury instructions they received at the start of deliberations. Defence attorney Mark Richards told the judge he was concerned that jurors would use “the old dictionary game” and “start defining words” and relying on “outside research.” Alex Woodward 18 November 2021 22:34

