Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Police remove man armed with a rifle from outside courthouse

Police officers were seen removing a man armed with a rifle from outside the courthouse where the jury is deliberating the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Video posted online by Fox News shows two officers asking the man for identification and for his permit to carry a concealed weapon close to the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning.

The man was wearing body armour and carrying a rifle slung across his body.

