A street medic armed with a pistol told a jury that he watched Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shoot a man in the aftermath of racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin before he was shot in the arm.

Gaige Grosskreutz appeared in court on 8 November in the double homicide trial for Mr Rittenhouse, who faces five felonies after fatally shooting two men and injuring Mr Grosskreutz on 25 August, 2020. Mr Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claimed he fired his weapon in self-defence.

“What was going through your mind at this particular moment?” a prosecutor asked Mr Grosskreutz.

“That I was going to die,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More follows…

Source Link Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Man who survived shooting tells court he feared he ‘was going to die’