Kyle Rittenhouse trial – live: Kenosha shooting suspect cries as he takes the stand

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he took the witness stand on the seventh day of his homicide trial.

Under questioning from his attorney Mark Richards, Mr Rittenhouse walked through the events of 25 August 2020, when he shot dead two men and injured a third during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr Rittenhouse described how he travelled to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, in a bid to offer aid during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Show latest update 1636562608 Judge pauses testimony as Rittenhouse sobs uncontrollably Mr Rittenhouse was on the stand for about 20 minutes before he began to sob uncontrollably while he described how Joseph Rosenbaum “cornered” him in a parking lot moments before he fatally shot him. The Illinois teenager testified that before chasing after him, Mr Rosenbuam was walking around with a “steel chain and he had a blue mask around his face” and threatened to kill him. The judge was forced to call a recess to give Mr Rittenhouse time to compose himself. Read Alex Woodward’s report here. Megan Sheets 10 November 2021 16:43

