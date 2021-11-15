Kyle Rittenhouse trial – live: Kenosha calls in National Guards as legal teams begin closing arguments

Kyle Rittenhouse sobbing on the witness stand as he gave testimony in his homicide trial on Wednesday (Getty Images)

The closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are set to begin on Monday and a verdict could arrive next week.

Wisconsin has dispatched 500 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement to ensure public safety during the conclusion of the trial.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gauge Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.

On Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse broke down crying during emotional testimony in which he insisted he acted in self-defense and “didn’t do anything wrong.”

In another dramatic moment, his lawyers motioned to declare a mistrial, citing “prosecutorial misconduct.” The defence accused prosecutors of violating Mr Rittenhouse’s rights by mentioning his silence in the wake of the 25 August 2020 shootings and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible.

If the motion is granted, Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again for the same crimes.

If Mr Rittenhouse is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Show latest update 1636949351 Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the trial Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr Rittenhouse, 18, faces multiple charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for shooting three people – two fatally – during racial justice protests in Kenosha, on 25 August 2020. Namita Singh 15 November 2021 04:09

