Kyle Rittenhouse trial – live: Defendant’s mother praises ‘very fair’ judge amid calls to remove him

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother has praised the “very fair” judge overseeing her son’s homicide trial after he came under scrutiny for a series of rulings perceived as biased toward the defence.

The defence rested its case on Thursday and Judge Bruce Schroeder sent the jury home for the weekend before closing arguments are slated to begin on Monday or Tuesday.

The defendant’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Thursday night, where she praised Judge Schroeder as “very fair” and said she is optimistic that the jury will acquit her son.

Ms Rittenhouse also attacked Joe Biden, accusing him of painting her son as a white supremacist in a bid to win last year’s election.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for shooting three people – two fatally – during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

Wendy Rittenhouse says President Joe Biden 'defamed' her son At another point in her Fox News interview, Wendy Rittenhouse accused President Biden of painting her son as a white supremacist in a bid to win the 2020 election. During the presidential race, Mr Biden's team used footage of Mr Rittenhouse parading through Kenosha on the night of the shootings in campaign videos in an effort to associate his rival Donald Trump with white supremacists. After Mr Trump refused to condemn the far-right Proud Boys during a debate, Mr Biden's team tweeted a photo of Mr Rittenhouse with the caption: "There no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night." Ms Rittenhouse said she was "shocked" and "angry" when she saw Mr Biden's team using her son's image. "President Biden don't know my son whatsoever," she told Mr Hannity. "He's not a white supremacist, he's not a racist. "He did that for the votes and for a while I was so angry at him. And what he did for my son – he defamed him." Wendy Rittenhouse says judge 'does not allow nonsense in his courtroom' Wendy Rittenhouse appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News program on Thursday night and defended Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has faced heightened calls for removal from the case after chaos erupted in the courtroom on Wednesday as Mr Rittenhouse took the witness stand. Critics say the judge showed bias toward the defence by repeatedly admonishing prosecutor's questions, accusing them of acting in "bad faith", and considering a bid to throw out video of the moment Mr Rittenhouse shot his first victim over questions about the reliability of iPad's "pinch to zoom" feature. Doubts about the judge's impartiality have loomed over the case from the start, after he forbade the use of the term "victims" to describe the three men shot by Mr Rittenhouse, while allowing politically-charged words such as "riot", "looters" and "antifa". The defendant's mother dismissed those doubts in her interview with Mr Hannity on Thursday. "The judge is very fair," Ms Rittenhouse said. "People that I talk to who lived in Kenosha all their lives say Judge Schroeder is a very fair judge, and he does not allow nonsense in his courtroom."

