Kyle Rittenhouse trial – live: Case heads to jury ahead of deliberations after closing arguments end

Prosecutors condemned Kyle Rittenhouse for “bringing a gun to a fistfight” during closing arguments on the 10th day of the trial.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger began his closing argument by branding Mr Rittenhouse “the only killer” on the night in question and dismissed the self-defence argument, saying: “You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create.” Mr Binger dramatised his words by mimicking Mr Rittenhouse holding a gun and pointing it at the jury.

In closing for the defence, attorney Mark Richards accused Mr Binger of “lying” and told the jury: “This case is not a game. This is my client’s life.”

Monday’s hearing opened with Judge Bruce Schroeder granting a defence motion to dismiss one misdemeanour count against Mr Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.

With the end of closing arguments, the case has been handed to the jury ahead of deliberations beginning Tuesday morning.

Raffle drum will set final 12 Rittenhouse jurors The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select the names of alternate jurors who were dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case. Schroeder told jurors last week that he would select as many names as necessary from the tumbler Tuesday to go from 18 down to 12. The pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to the case to a bailiff. The jury was to begin deliberations on Tuesday after closing arguments consumed the full day Monday. Rittenhouse faces a myriad of charges after he killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha last summer. The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. – AP Justin Vallejo 16 November 2021 03:00 The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. – AP Justin Vallejo 16 November 2021 03:00 1637028041 Closing arguments from the defense While prosecutors painted Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator, and defense lawyers insisted the shootings were justified. Here are some takeaways from defense attorney Mark Richards: 10 MILLION REASONS TO LIE Richards focused on Grosskreutz’s testimony that he didn’t know his own pistol had a round in the chamber when he ran up to Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz has filed a lawsuit against the city of Kenosha alleging police conspired with armed militia the night he was shot; he’s seeking $10 million. Richards argued that the state’s witnesses actually helped Rittenhouse’s case, pointing out that a police detective seemed to agree that Rosenbaum came out of hiding to chase Rittenhouse; a forensic pathologist testified that Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum at close range, within 4 feet, bolstering the defense argument that Rosenbaum reached for Rittenhouse’s rifle; and others in Rittenhouse’s group testified they had permission to guard the car dealership. HOCUS POCUS OUT OF FOCUS Richards lambasted the prosecution’s use of an enlarged photo taken from drone video that a state crime lab analyst testified he took 20 hours to produce. “What he did for those 20 hours is hocus pocus,” Richards said in urging jurors to reject consideration of the image. “And he makes an exhibit that is out of focus.” POLITICAL FIRESTORM Richards said Binger’s office never reassessed their case after video evidence showed Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. He said prosecutors want to hold someone responsible for bringing “terror” to Kenosha’s streets. – Associated Press Justin Vallejo 16 November 2021 02:00 1637024441 Closing arguments from the prosecution Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Kyle Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator. Here are some takeaways from Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger. “QUACK DOCTOR” Binger painted Rittenhouse as a fraud. He said Rittenhouse told people at the protest that he was an emergency medical technician when he was really just a lifeguard. ACTIVE SHOOTER Binger also portrayed Rittenhouse as an active shooter and said people in the crowd had a right to stop him. He said Rittenhouse denied shooting Rosenbaum when Grosskreutz and another man, Jason Lackowski, asked him what happened immediately after the shots were fired. Binger tried to get jurors to see Rittenhouse, who lived in nearby Antioch, Illinois, as one of a horde of outsiders who came to Kenosha to play soldier during the protest, ignoring roadblocks, curfew orders and closed interstate exits. NAPOLEON COMPLEX Binger focused largely on Rosenbaum’s actions, trying to counter Rittenhouse’s assertions that Rosenbaum was causing trouble all night, swinging a chain, demanding people shoot him, spewing racial slurs and setting fires. Binger described Rosenbaum as a small man — he stood at 5 feet 4 — with a “Napoleon complex” but he was harmless. WOULD YOU HAVE DONE THIS? Binger wrapped up his arguments by asking jurors to ask themselves if they would have reacted like Rittenhouse in the same situation. “Would a reasonable person have done the same thing?” Binger said. – Associated Press Justin Vallejo 16 November 2021 01:00 1637020974 Judge tells jury not to listen to the president ahead of deliberations The court has adjourned after closing arguments, with Judge Bruce Schroeder telling jurors to disregard the president in their deliberations. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Joe Biden suggested in a tweet that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist. Mr Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, told Fox News the president “defamed” her son. Mr Schroeder said told the jury that they alone have the power and duty to decide the case based solely on the evidence. “You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone, even the president of the United States, or the president before him,” Mr Schroeder said. Justin Vallejo 16 November 2021 00:02 1637020421 Rittenhouse brought’ gun to a fist fight’, says prosecutor James Kraus says Kyle Rittenhouse “brought a gun to a fistfight”. “He was too cowardly to use his own fists to fight his way out. He had to start shooting,” the Kenosha DA said. Justin Vallejo 15 November 2021 23:53 1637018554 Prosecutors argue against lethal force self-defence claim: ‘Why do you get to immediately just start shooting?’ Prosecutor James Kraus has argued that Kyle Rittenhouse did not exhaust other attempts to stop alleged attacks against him, instead resorting immediately to lethal force, undermining the self-defence claim. “It certainly cannot be reasonable for someone to be holding an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with powerful ammunition and be chased by someone who is unarmed who’s smaller than him, who’s shorter than him, and the first thing you do to defend yourself is you plug four rounds into him,” he said. He added: “Why do you get to immediately just start shooting? As [prosecutor Thomas Binger] said, he brought a gun to a fist fight, and he was too cowardly to use his fists to fight his way out.” Mr Kraus suggested that Mr Rittenhouse could have punched Joseph Rosenbaum or kicked him “in the testicles” instead. Mr Rittenhouse shot him four times. Alex Woodward 15 November 2021 23:22 1637018083 Judge stops State rebuttal amid multiple objections The jury has been sent out of the court twice as prosecutors and the defence lawyers argue over objections during the State’s rebuttal. Justin Vallejo 15 November 2021 23:14 1637016785 St Louis couple that aimed guns at BLM activists support Rittenhouse at court Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to waiving their guns at a group of Black Lives Matter activists approaching their home, turned appeared at Kenosha County Courthouse in support of Kyle Rittenhouse. The Missouris US Senate candidate and his wife were heckled by protesters defended Mr Rittenhouse as an example of cancel culture “I feel bad for anybody who gets destroyed in the press for doing no more than protecting themselves and their fellow citizens. There is a cancel culture in this country that destroys the ability to tell the truth, to be honestly portrayed in the press,” Mr McCloskey told reporters. “That’s why we’re up here, to show that there is a right to defend yourself, there is truth, there is reality, and despite what the mainstream media says, despite what the president of the United States may say, the jury in this trial heard the facts, and we’re hoping that they find Kyle Rittenhouse innocent of all counts.” Justin Vallejo 15 November 2021 22:53 1637015887 Defence finishes closing argument The court is in recess. Justin Vallejo 15 November 2021 22:38 1637012572 Defence blames wounded victim for failing to retreat Extending his argument that Mr Rittenhouse was targeted by an angry mob, Mr Richards said Gaige Grosskreutz was shot and wounded because he failed to retreat. Mr Richards said that instead of pursuing Mr Rittenhouse, Mr Grosskreutz should have “let him be” and gone to give aid to Mr Rosenbaum. “Instead, [Mr Grosskreutz] joins the mob, chasing Kyle, arms himself and runs in,” the attorney said. “Mr Grosskreutz decides he’s going to shoot my client. Unfortunately, my client shot him first. “If he retreated, it’s over.” Mr Richards similarly placed blame on Mr Rosenbaum, questioning if he was “properly medicated”. The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports: Megan Sheets 15 November 2021 21:42

