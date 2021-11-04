A juror on Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial has been excused after they reportedly made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The juror, described as an older white man, was removed on Thursday, the third day of the trial.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing charges for shooting three men at a protest over Mr Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August, 2021.
Mr Blake was left paralysed after he was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer serving an arrest warrant on 23 August, 2021.
This is a breaking story. More follows…
Source Link Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Juror excused for making joke about police shooting of Jacob Blake