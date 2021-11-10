Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge’s ringtone revealed to be Trump’s rally theme tune

The ringtone of Judge Bruce Schroeder was revealed to be God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood when it rang as the judge was presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The song has been heavily used at rallies headlined by former President Donald Trump.

As the trial was returning from lunch, the Rittenhouse defence team argued that the prosecution was purposefully pushing for a mistrial. It was at this moment that the judge’s phone rang to the tune of the patriotic anthem.

“Judge Schroeder’s phone rings in the middle of the Rittenhouse trial, and it just happens to be the theme song from the Trump rallies when he walks on stage. Go figure,” attorney Ron Filipkowski tweeted.

More follows…

