Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge Schroeder refers to juror as ‘a Black’ in latest controversy

The judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has once again come under scrutiny after he referred to a juror in a previous case he presided over as “a Black”.

Judge Bruce Schroeder made the remark on Wednesday when explaining his decision to allow Mr Rittenhouse to pick the names of the six jurors who would not be joining the final jury of 12.

In a rambling explanation, Judge Schroeder said the last time he allowed a court clerk to pick names was about two decades ago in a trial with a Black defendant.

He said there “a bad optic” after clerk chose “a Black, the Black, the only Black” in the jury pool.

“There were 13 jurors, one of whom was Black. And when the clerk, the government official, drew the name out of the tumbler, it was a Black, the Black, the only Black. There was nothing wrong with it, it was all OK, but what do they talk about – optics, nowadays … That was a bad optic, I thought,” he said.

“I think people feel better when they have control, so ever since that case I’ve had an almost universal policy of having the defendant do the picks.”

Twitter users quickly seized on the comments, saying they show the judge’s bias.

It marked the latest criticism of the judge’s behaviour during the trial, after he made an off-colour joke about “Asian food” during last week’s proceedings.

Also on Wednesday, Judge Schroeder appeared to criticise mainstream media coverage of the trial and said he will think twice about allowing live-streaming in future high-profile cases.

He went on to explain his rule forbidding the use of the term “victims” to describe the men shot by Mr Rittenhouse, saying it unfairly implies that a crime has been committed.

More follows…

