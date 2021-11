Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has authorised 500 National Guard service members to support local law enforcement preparing for potential unrest as the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse draws to a close.

Closing arguments are set to begin on 15 November, and a verdict could arrive next week.

This is a breaking news story. More follows…

