Kyle Rittenhouse to tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse will tell his story to Tucker Carlson on Fox News following his acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another.

The teenager’s first TV interview since being found not guilty on all charges will air on the right-wing news network on Monday, it says.

“Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year,” said Fox News in a statement.

