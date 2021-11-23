Kyle Rittenhouse says that Joe Biden defamed him by linking him with white supremacists, in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

The teenager condemned the president for the remarks as he insisted on Fox News that he is not a racist and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was asked by Carlson how he felt that people like the US president had linked him to white supremacists in the wake of the Kenosha riots and his arrest for killing two protesters and injuring another.

“Mr President, if I can say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement,” Rittenhouse said.

“It is an actual malice and defaming my character for him to say something like that.”

The teenager added that it was “sickening” and a “disgrace” for people to have spread lies about his case.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden defamed him by linking him with white supremacists