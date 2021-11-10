Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence calls for mistrial as charged court erupts in shouting

Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse told the judge in his double homicide trial that they are motioning for a mistrial after a judge assailed prosecutors for their line of questioning.

Defence attorneys have argued for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted, the state could not re-try the case.

Judge Bruce Schroeder lashed out at prosecutors who have sought to question Mr Rittenhouse over testimony that was previously ruled as inadmissible in court.

He also chastised prosecutor Thomas Binger for his line of questioning into Mr Rittenhouse’s silence in the months after he killed two people and injured another man during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

Mr Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, took the witness stand in his homicide trial on 10 November, publicly detailing the night of the shootings for the first time.

Judge Schroeder warned prosecutors that they were “bordering” on a “grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence” in defiance of his right to remain silent, he said.

After repeatedly pushing against lines of questioning from the prosecution, Judge Schroeder dismissed the jury and lashed into Mr Binger, who has sought to use video evidence from a pretrial hearing that the judge decided could not be used in court. Video taken before the shooting on 10 August shows Mr Rittenhouse saying he would shoot shoplifters, a statement that prosecutors have sought to illustrate his attitude heading into Kenosha.

