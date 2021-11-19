Kyle Rittenhouse collapsed into his chair and wept uncontrollably as the not guilty verdicts were read out in court on Friday.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, became overcome with emotion at the conclusion of the three week trial as he was cleared of the homicide of Anthony Huber, 26 and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.

Mr Rittenhouse appeared to hyperventilate and embraced his lawyer Corey Chirafisi, before rushing out of the courtroom as Judge Brice Schroeder addressed the jury.

Earlier, Judge Schroeder had warned the court not to react as the verdicts were read out by the jury foreman.

Follow the latest updates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The just spent nearly 24 hours deliberating the verdicts in the highly charged case.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kyle Rittenhouse collapses into seat and weeps after hearing not guilty verdicts