Kyle Rittenhouse cheered as ‘hero to millions’ as he claims homicide trial attempt to come after 2nd Amendment

Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was cleared of murder after shooting three people , was hailed at a “hero to millions” when he appeared before a group of young American conservatives.

Speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by Turning Point USA, a youth conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”, the 18-year-old received rapturous applause and cheers.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the influential student group, said Mr Rittenhouse had not only not done the wrong thing, but he had “done the right thing”.

