Kyle Rittenhouse announces new video game that allows people to shoot ‘fake news turkeys’

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Thursday that he was releasing a video game to fight fake news.

Mr Rittenshouse was acquitted last year on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third one during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020. He claimed self-defence.

The proceeds from the game, according to its website, will go “to sue the Left-wing media organisations for defamation”.

“From the very beginning I did nothing wrong. But that didn’t stop the media from smearing my name. It’s time to fight back the fake news machine,” Mr Rittenhouse said on social media. “This is why I am launching the Kyle Rittenshouse Turkey Shoot video game.”

The game, priced at $9.99 (£8.14) is called Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot, and lets players shoot down “fake news turkeys”. The game is now available for pre-order.

The website says: “Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!”

The proceeds from the video game will go to the Media Accountability Project, an initiative he launched in February this year.

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives,” Mr Rittenhouse further claimed.

He urged his followers to pre-order the game and help him “fund the lawsuits”.

It was created in collaboration with video game developer Mint Studios, according to the Washington Examiner.

Its CEO Mint Chip said: “They had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him”.

“Before the trial, you couldn’t even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth,” he said.

Mr Chip mocked the media coverage that the video game received, while also writing on Twitter: “Waiting on Joe Biden to comment on the fake news Turkey shoot game.”

