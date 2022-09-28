KWK: Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Niharika and Danish Sait Hilariously Roast Karan Johar On The Koffee Couch

From Ranveer Singh to Gauri Khan, the 7th season of the cult show, Koffee With Karan, was nothing short of a colourful and scandalous ride through Bollywood. Unfiltered responses, sex talks, shocking revelations and juicy gossip remained the highlights of the episode amid wholesome chatter and heart-to-hearts between celebrities on the couch.

With 13 episodes, the Disney Plus Hotstar show has come to an end. To end the 7th season with a bang, Karan Johar called social media stars Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Niharika and Danish Sait to the couch to report on his intriguing season of Koffee With Karan. The host of the show made sure to not miss out on the above-mentioned scandalous topics in his report.

The popular influencers jumped straight into the action as they roasted Karan Johar on his shenanigans on the show that became widely talked about on social media. From namedropping Alia Bhatt to grilling celebrities about their sex life, the social media stars grilling Karan about his habits and attitude toward certain celebrities.

On a serious note, Karan opened up about receiving hate on social media and how it took a toll on him. He candidly revealed seeking professional help five years ago and talked about his healing process since then. Upon his confession, the guests could not help but give a warm hug to the host.

Lastly, Karan Johar conducted a small award ceremony to honour some of the best moments on the couch. Arjun Kapoor ended up conquering the ceremony. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more celebrities won various awards.

