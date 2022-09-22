KWK: Suhana Khan Reveals Why Her Mom Gauri Khan Can Never Be A Strict Parent, Leaves KJo In Splits

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are known for being doting parents to their three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While they have always had their back professionally and personally, Karan Johar recently tried to find out if the two are also strict with their kids. Gauri Khan recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday.

The three who have been friends for over three decades and are known as Bollywood’s diva wives are also mothers of upcoming celebrities Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. The proud mothers talked about their daughters and their friends while on the chat show. Karan also surprised them with a special appearance from their daughters through an audio call.

.@iamsrk my princess talking was the most precious ♥️ first time heard her talking so much, calling her Maa 🤌🏼 in her sweet & bold confident voice… so pure & spontaneous, no fake accent, giggling from heart, spilled the cutest secrets ✨#Suhanakhan pic.twitter.com/nyaCeJViGH — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) September 21, 2022

Karan said, “I have something to share with you, all three of your daughters have something to say and I am glad they do. Two of them have something to say visually and one of them is Suhana Khan, who is under contract, so she has to say something only audio wise.”

During the call, Suhana shocked fans when she revealed that Gauri is too ‘lazy’ to be a strict parent. She also said that her mother doesn’t snoop around. Talking about her mom, Suhana said the one way she can describe her mom is “confident”. The upcoming debutante said, “She is most comfortable with herself and I look up to that the most.”

Suhana added, “My mom is the least strict. She doesn’t have it in her. She is too lazy to be strict with us. She will be like okay, whatever.” Her answer left Gauri embarrassed and everyone else in splits.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies based on hugely popular Archie Comics. The film set in the 1960s also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The Archies is reportedly set to release on Netflix in 2023.

Cover Image: Instagram

