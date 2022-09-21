‘KWK’: Gauri Khan Talks About Demerits Of Being Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife; ‘There Are Times When It Does Not Work Out’

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey are all set to appear on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The trio, who also feature on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, got candid about living their life amidst fame, luxury and stardom. From Bollywood parties to gossip, the trio shared many secrets of their rather fabulous life.

Gauri Khan, who is known for producing many Bollywood hits and is a renowned interior designer, is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest episode, she talked about the demerits of being the actor’s wife and how it is not all rainbows and roses for her.

”When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times,” Gauri Khan candidly shared. She added, ”Sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,”

On the episode, Gauri also gave an advise to her daughter Suhana Khan, who is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. She told Suhana to not date two boys at the same time. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor also said that she would look ‘great’ with Hrithik Roshan on the screen.

