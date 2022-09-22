KWK: Gauri Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Doesn’t Allow Her To Wear Certain Clothes; ‘He Is My Fashion Police’

Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor were the latest guest on Koffee With Karan and spilt several beans about their personal life and professional life. On the show, Gauri Khan broke her silence about her Aryan’s arrest and also how shared how their fily had gotten stronger. Meanwhile, Suhana also made a cameo on the show and revealed several secrets about her mom. Karan asked Gauri which of her three kids was her fashion police, to which she surprisingly replied Aryan.

During the rapid-fire round, Gauri Khan revealed Aryan Khan is the fashion police in her life and doest to let her wear several things. She shared she can’t wear full-sleeved shirts and jackets and tells her to wear t-shirts. Karan surprised said, “what Aryan must be thinking of my fashion sense.” To which, Gauri Khan responded, “Why don’t you call him?”

SEE ALSO: Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan Breaks Silence On Aryan Khan’s Arrest; Says ‘Nothing Can Be Worse’

Gauri also spoke about Aryan’s arrest that took place last year and said, “Yes, as a family, we’ve been through… I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.” She added, “And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : KWK: Gauri Khan Reveals Aryan Khan Doesn't Allow Her To Wear Certain Clothes; 'He Is My Fashion Police'