In the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey candidly about their fabulous life filled with stars, luxury and gossip. The trio were earlier seen on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where they give viewers a glimpse into their lives as working women whilst navigating in the world of stardom.

In the latest teaser of the upcoming episode, Gauri Khan gave her daughter Suhana, dating advice which included not dating two guys at the same time. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor opined that she would look good with Hrithik Roshan on the screen to which Karan Johar had a snarky response.

Also See: ‘A Lot Of The Hate Sometimes Is Entertaining’: Karan Johar Gets Candid About ‘Koffee With Karan’ Trolling

On the other hand, Bhavana Pandey also chimed in with hilarious responses to Karan’s answer. Gauri Khan also called up Shah Rukh Khan on the show which gained her six points on the round.

Also See: Karan Johar Names Celebrities Who Will Never Appear On ‘Koffee With Karan’ And It’s Not Who You Think It Is

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'KWK': Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor And Bhavana Pandey Get Candid About Their Fabulous Life On Koffee Couch