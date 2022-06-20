Kurt Russell shares emotional response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day photo

Kurt Russell has given a heartwarming response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day post.

On Sunday (19 June), Hudson shared a tribute to Russell to commemorate Father’s Day.

Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. The Almost Famous star, however, was raised by Hawn and Russell who have been in a relationship since 1983.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles,” Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of her cuddling in bed with Russell. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Hawn passed on Hudson’s message to Russell, who has no social media presence of his own.

The Death Becomes Her actor shared Russell’s heartfelt response in the comment section of Hudson’s post.

“Honey, I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message…” Hawn wrote.

“Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this is [the] perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow… it’s a killer,” Russell said.

(Kate Hudson Instagram)

“Lotta water under the bridge… it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all the water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes… thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world, sweetheart. I love you, Pa.”

On her own Instagram, Hawn also shared a tribute to Russell on Father’s Day, writing: “How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life.”

The caption was accompanied by a photo of Hawn and Russell sharing an embrace.

(Goldie Hawn Instagram)

Hudson, 43, and her brother Rules of Engagement star Oliver Hudson, 45, were born to Bill Hudson and Hawn during their marriage, which lasted from 1976 to 1982.

In an interview last year, Hudson spoke about the pivotal role her stepfather Russell played in their lives, adding that “it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad”.

Hawn and Russell share a son, 35-year-old Wyatt Russel who is a Marvel star and has also acted in Black Mirror.

