Firefighters in Colorado are battling the new KrugerRock wildfire that has grown to 75-acres and forced residents to evacuate.

Crews responded to the blaze in Estes Park, north of Denver, on Tuesday morning, and within hours officials say that it had grown quickly and significantly.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park in the southern part of the Rockies tourist town.

Authorities also put in place a voluntary evacuation order for the Meadowdale area.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kruger Rock: Firefighters battle new Colorado wildfire as residents forced to evacuate