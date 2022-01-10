'Krrish 4': Hrithik Roshan Is Planning Something 'Huge'; Rakesh Roshan Shares Details

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who made a grand debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (in 2000), has gone on to deliver several blockbusters in the past two decades. And looks like the maverick actor is all set to raise the bar to the next level with his much-anticipated project, Krrish 4. Talking about the upcoming project, Hrithik’s father and actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared interesting details about the superhero movie, leaving fans excited.

Hrithik, who turns a year older today, had confirmed the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise on the 15th anniversary of Krrish. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4,” he wrote.

While the father-son duo have managed to strike a chord with the audience with their successful Krrish franchise, they didn’t share much details about the upcoming project, until Senior Roshan’s recent interview with ETimes. Talking about Krrish 4, he said, “I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don’t want to jump into it.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Hrithik’s next Vikram Vedha recently shared the actor’s first look from the movie on social media. While the birthday boy is seen flaunting a rugged look in the first still from the movie, co-star R. Madhavan also joined the bandwagon of fans praising Hrithik’s new avatar.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

While Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil blockbuster with the same title, the Pushkar and Gayatri directorial will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand’s aerial action-drama, Fighter, with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India