Actor Kristy Swanson is being treated in a hospital for pneumonia which she says is related to Covid-19.

Swanson tweeted on Monday (1 November): “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands.”

She later added: “I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs.”

Swanson also praised the hospital staff taking care of her, calling them “wonderful”.

Swanson is best known for portraying the titular character in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui and written by Joss Whedon.

She is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and met him at the White House last year. A photo of the visit is pinned to Swanson’s Twitter timeline, along with the message: “An honor to meet you Mr President.”

On Twitter, Swanson has been critical of Dr Anthony Fauci, the current Chief Medical Advisor to the President. Before Joe Biden took office, Dr Fauci served as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under Trump.

Swanson has also expressed criticism of vaccine mandates.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kristy Swanson taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for ‘Covid-related’ pneumonia