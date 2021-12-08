Kristin Davis teared up while discussing the death of her late Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson.

Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the US TV series, died of pancreatic cancer in September aged 57.

At the time, he had been filming the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That, which is released this week. He will appear in the first three episodes.

Davis and Cynthia Nixon appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (7 December) night, where they were asked how they would remember Garson.

Holding onto Davis’s hand, Nixon said that Garson could “lighten any situation”, saying: “He was a person with incredible stories, show business stories and stories about his own zany life.”

Davis said that their co-star was “full of joy and so incredibly brilliant and smart”, adding that even during his illness, which the cast had not originally known about, “he still brought so much joy and fun”.

Nixon said that when they were told that he was ill, they had a few days to talk with him about it, with Davis blinking back tears.

“But it’s hard,” Davis said. “I wish he was here, you know?”

And Just Like That comes to HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy and Now in the UK on Thursday 9 December.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kristin Davis cries while discussing death of Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson