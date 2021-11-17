Kristi Noem’s daughter gives up property licence amid allegations of conflict of interest by South Dakota governor

Kristi Noem’s daughter has announced she is quitting the real estate appraisal business after intense scrutiny over the South Dakota Governor’s role in securing her property licence.

Kassidy Peters criticised a legislative inquiry that was probing a meeting at the Governor’s mansion in 2020 she and her mother held with key decision-makers in the government agency that had denied an application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.

“I am writing you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraiser Certification Program,” Ms Peters wrote in a letter to Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, which was first reported by KSFY .

She said she would turn in her appraiser licence by the end of the year, adding: “I’m angry and I can acknowledge that this has successfully destroyed my business.”

Kristi Noem and Kassidy Peters in 2017 (Instagram.com/KassidyPeters)

The South Dakota legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee had subpoenaed documents and witnesses as part of an investigation into whether Ms Noem misused her power by trying to influence the licensing board.

Last month, Ms Hultman testified that state regulators had already decided to give Ms Peters another chance to win her appraiser certification prior to the meeting in the governor’s mansion.

The committee also wants to subpoena the former director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren.

Ms Bren filed an age discrimination complaint and received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job this year.

Ms Noem had also previously denied any wrongdoing.

She recently announced she was running for reelection in 2022 and has been widely linked to a run for the White House in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kristi Noem’s daughter gives up property licence amid allegations of conflict of interest by South Dakota governor