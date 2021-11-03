Kristen Stewart Reveals She's Engaged To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer, Says 'We're Marrying'

American actress Kristen Stewart has stunned the entire world by announcing her engagement to screenwriter and longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Well, that’s not all, as the Charlie’s Angel actress talked about their relationship, before confirming that the two are all set to tie the knot soon. Yes, you heard it right. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Furthermore, she added, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

While rumours of Stewart and Meyer dating first began in 2019, the couple seems to be taking their relationship to the next level after two years of togetherness. And with Stewart’s comments on the show leaving fans astounded, the 31-year-old actress and her girlfriend, Meyer, have been winning over the internet with their impeccable chemistry. Last week, Meyer shared an adorable picture with Kristen, in which they can be seen twinning in white. “Awful proud of this hard-working princess,” Meyer captioned the post.

Stewart, who was in a relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for a long time, came out as bisexual in 2017. And post that she was rumoured to be in a string of relationships (French musician SoKo, Supermodel Stella Maxwell and fashion stylist Sara Dinkin), before dating reports with Meyer started making headlines. While the actress prefers to stay away from social media, her now-fiancee keeps on sharing adorable clicks with her partner. After months of speculations in 2019, Meyer finally confirmed their relationship with a romantic click on Instagram.

While Stewart is all set to essay the character of Britain’s Princess Diana in her upcoming film Spencer, whose early reviews seem to all-praise for the young actress. Meanwhile, Meyer, who is a known screenwriter and actress, is known for her work in the Netflix movie Moxie, Miss 2059 and Rock Bottom.

Cover Image: Instagram

